Facebook post about dead grandfather leads to murder in Rajkot

Bipin has been charged under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Prince was taken to the hospital and initially told his injuries weren't serious, but his condition got worse and he passed away on September 22, 2025.

Police have arrested Bipin and charged him under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law.

Meanwhile, Brijesh Gond—the other person involved—is still on the run as police continue their investigation and wait for the final post-mortem report.