Facebook post about dead grandfather leads to murder in Rajkot
A 20-year-old factory worker, Prince Kumar, lost his life in Rajkot after an argument over a Facebook post about his late grandfather.
Things spiraled when another man, Bipin Kumar, reacted with a laughing emoji—sparking a fight that ended in violence outside their workplace.
Bipin has been charged under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Prince was taken to the hospital and initially told his injuries weren't serious, but his condition got worse and he passed away on September 22, 2025.
Police have arrested Bipin and charged him under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law.
Meanwhile, Brijesh Gond—the other person involved—is still on the run as police continue their investigation and wait for the final post-mortem report.