Mysuru Dasara 2025: SWR introduces 51 special trains for festival

Safety and support upgrades

SWR isn't just adding trains—they're also boosting safety and support. There are 70 staff members on duty, over 150 security personnel keeping an eye out, and 50 CCTV cameras watching the crowds.

Need help or tickets? Look for the 'May I Help You' kiosks or one of the extra ticket counters set up at busy spots.

On Jumboo Savari day (October 2), buggy and parcel services will pause in the afternoon so everyone can move around more smoothly—just a heads-up if you're traveling then!