India's only active volcano erupts twice in September
Barren Island, the only active volcano in India, let off steam with two minor eruptions this month—one on September 13 and another on September 20.
It's tucked away about 140km from Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, right where two tectonic plates meet.
Notable eruptions since 1787
This uninhabited island has been making volcanic headlines since 1787, with notable eruptions in 1991, 2005, 2017, 2022—and now twice in September 2025.