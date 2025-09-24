Pawan Kalyan hospitalized ahead of 'OG' release
Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been diagnosed with viral fever and spondylitis, according to a statement from his office, which said he has been advised to take complete rest.
This news comes just as his movie "They Call Him OG" is set to hit theaters on September 25.
His health deteriorated after rain-soaked pre-release event
Kalyan started feeling unwell after a rain-soaked pre-release event for his film in Hyderabad on September 21.
Even though his health got worse by the next day, he still showed up for Assembly sessions and government meetings.
Doctors have now insisted he take a break.
Fans wish him speedy recovery
Despite being unwell, Kalyan is keeping up with official duties via teleconferences while getting treatment. Fans have flooded social media with well-wishes.
Meanwhile, ticket prices for "They Call Him OG" are getting a temporary hike from September 25 to October 4.