Bengaluru to build India's 2nd-largest stadium with ₹943Cr funding
Big news for cricket fans: Bengaluru is set to build India's second-largest cricket stadium, right after Gujarat's Narendra Modi Stadium.
The foundation stone was just laid in Suryanagar, Anekal taluk, by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
With space for 80,000 people and international-level facilities, the ₹943 crore project aims to boost tourism and jobs in the area.
Siddaramaiah vows safety after Chinnaswamy stampede
This project kicked off following the tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL celebrations last June, where 11 lives were lost.
CM Siddaramaiah said the new stadium will be safer and better equipped, with all safety recommendations from the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission fully implemented.
Karnataka Housing Board expects ₹20,000Cr revenue
The stadium has already made waves in real estate: property prices nearby have jumped from ₹1,500 to up to ₹5,000 per square foot.
The Karnataka Housing Board is funding everything through auctions of vacant sites (no extra government money needed), expecting a whopping ₹20,000 crore in revenue.