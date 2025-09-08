Next Article
Bengaluru weather: Rain gods bless city with unexpected showers
Bengaluru saw way more rain than anyone expected this September, with 60-85mm falling in just the first week—way above the IMD's prediction of only 20mm.
The sudden showers have left many low-lying neighborhoods waterlogged, with some ground floors even getting flooded.
IMD forecast for next few days
The IMD says the rainy spell isn't over yet—light rain and possible afternoon or evening thunderstorms are expected daily until September 13.
No severe weather warnings so far, but if you're heading out, be ready for traffic delays and check weather updates to stay safe.