Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's cars submerged in floodwater for a week
Heavy flooding in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, has left about 300 Maruti Suzuki cars—like the Alto K10, WagonR, Brezza, and Invicto—partially submerged at a local stockyard.
The water came rushing in from a nearby drain and the cars have been stuck in floodwater for a whole week, making recovery very difficult.
Local dealerships own these vehicles
Videos show serious damage: airbags popped out and windows removed.
Local dealerships own these vehicles, so it's a big hit for them—and with factories shut down and homes affected by rising water levels too, this flood has really thrown life off track in the area.