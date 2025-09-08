Rahul Gandhi threatened India's sovereignty: Odisha Police probe

RGF allegedly received funds from China, Zakir Naik

The case is digging into claims that RGF got money from controversial preacher Zakir Naik and even the Chinese government.

Authorities are also checking if funds from government sources like the Ministry of Finance or Prime Minister's Relief Fund were diverted to RGF during UPA rule.

The foundation's finance director has been called in for questioning, and Rahul Gandhi is a trustee/executive committee member of the RGF.