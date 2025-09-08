Rahul Gandhi threatened India's sovereignty: Odisha Police probe
Odisha Police are investigating Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a complaint claimed he threatened India's sovereignty during a speech made in January.
As part of the probe, police have asked the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) for detailed financial records, especially about foreign funds received since 1991.
RGF has until November 4 to respond.
RGF allegedly received funds from China, Zakir Naik
The case is digging into claims that RGF got money from controversial preacher Zakir Naik and even the Chinese government.
Authorities are also checking if funds from government sources like the Ministry of Finance or Prime Minister's Relief Fund were diverted to RGF during UPA rule.
The foundation's finance director has been called in for questioning, and Rahul Gandhi is a trustee/executive committee member of the RGF.