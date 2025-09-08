Man murders neighbor's baby after being rebuked for making noise

Kalu buried the infant's body in nearby forest

On Friday night, Kalu and four others were making noise outside Payal's home. When she asked them to stop, Kalu returned later that night around 1am kidnapped her infant son, and strangled him in retaliation.

He then buried the body in a nearby forest. Kalu was arrested on Saturday; his confession led police to recover the infant's body.

Investigators are now checking if anyone else was involved and looking into Kalu's past criminal record.