Man murders neighbor's baby after being rebuked for making noise
In Pinjore, Panchkula, a 25-year-old man named Kalu has been accused of murdering his neighbor's eight-month-old baby.
The tragic incident happened after the child's mother, Payal, rebuked him for causing a ruckus and threatened to call the police.
Payal had recently moved to the area with her family from Uttar Pradesh.
Kalu buried the infant's body in nearby forest
On Friday night, Kalu and four others were making noise outside Payal's home. When she asked them to stop, Kalu returned later that night around 1am kidnapped her infant son, and strangled him in retaliation.
He then buried the body in a nearby forest. Kalu was arrested on Saturday; his confession led police to recover the infant's body.
Investigators are now checking if anyone else was involved and looking into Kalu's past criminal record.