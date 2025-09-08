Mohali flood update: 2 dead, ₹64cr damage, villages cut off

The floods didn't just wreck roads—they submerged nearly 2,000 hectares of farmland, putting local livelihoods at risk. Recovery teams are working on draining water, fixing roads, cleaning up schools so classes can restart soon, and figuring out compensation for affected families.

Risk of snakebites has increased

With snakes displaced by floodwaters, there's a higher risk of snakebites right now.

The district is offering free anti-snake venom at government hospitals—so if you or someone you know gets bitten or needs help during the floods, skip unqualified practitioners and call emergency helplines 104 or 108 for quick medical help.