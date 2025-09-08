Next Article
Man marries 3 women simultaneously, gets arrested for bigamy
A man from North Carolina, Harry Irvine Burdick Jr., has been arrested for allegedly marrying three different women at the same time—without divorcing any of them first.
The marriages happened in separate counties, and police started looking into it back in April after realizing no divorce paperwork existed.
Investigators are still working the case
Burdick was taken into custody on August 22 but is out on a promise to show up in court on September 22.
In North Carolina, bigamy is a felony and could mean jail time unless there are rare exceptions (like if a spouse has been missing for seven years).
Investigators are still working the case and asking anyone who might have been affected to reach out to the sheriff's office.