BMC to recycle 1,982MT PoP waste from Ganesh idols

BMC seeks help from IIT-Bombay, other institutions

To make sure their recycling doesn't just move pollution from water to air, BMC has asked 12 institutions—including IIT-Bombay—for sustainable ideas.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board will help pick the best method.

For context: this year saw about 20,000 idols immersed in over 290 artificial ponds, plus more than 3,000 big ones in natural water bodies—all now part of Mumbai's push for cleaner celebrations.