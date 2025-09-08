Himachal Pradesh: Rain forecast for next week; landslides kill 9
The IMD says Himachal Pradesh will keep seeing light to moderate rain and thunderstorms through September 13, with about eight to 15 rainy days this month.
This means more landslides and travel disruptions could be on the way.
Relief efforts are on to clear roads
Since September 3, landslides have sadly taken nine lives in Kullu district.
Across the state, nearly 900 roads—including major highways—are blocked, making travel tough for everyone.
Relief efforts are ongoing, with authorities working to clear routes and help affected families.
CM announces aid for affected families
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced up to ₹8.7 lakh per family for rebuilding homes in hard-hit areas, plus plans for safer land allocation.
Prime Minister Modi is set to visit on September 9 to check on recovery efforts firsthand.