Sutlej floods reach Punjab's Hussainiwala martyrs' memorial, Bhagat Singh safe
Flooding from the Sutlej River reached the National Martyrs's Memorial at Hussainiwala in Punjab this Sunday, with water rising up to 2.5 feet inside the complex after flowing in from nearby villages.
Thankfully, the elevated samadhis of Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters are safe.
The incident has worried many, since thousands visit this spot every year on Shaheedi Diwas to honor India's heroes.
PM Modi to visit Punjab on September 9
Officials acted early by moving out sensitive equipment, learning from last year's floods.
With river flow dropping a bit, over 4,200 people have been evacuated and given supplies.
Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh criticized the central government for slow financial help and called for nearly ₹60,000 crore in pending funds to be released.
PM Modi is set to visit Punjab on September 9 to check on flood recovery efforts firsthand.