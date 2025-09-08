Sutlej floods reach Punjab's Hussainiwala martyrs' memorial, Bhagat Singh safe

PM Modi to visit Punjab on September 9

Officials acted early by moving out sensitive equipment, learning from last year's floods.

With river flow dropping a bit, over 4,200 people have been evacuated and given supplies.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh criticized the central government for slow financial help and called for nearly ₹60,000 crore in pending funds to be released.

PM Modi is set to visit Punjab on September 9 to check on flood recovery efforts firsthand.