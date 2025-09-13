Bengaluru woman loses ₹3.75cr in AI deepfake Sadhguru scam

Scammers built trust with fake profit screenshots

Scammers, posing as company reps, added her to WhatsApp groups and hosted Zoom sessions, sharing fake profit screenshots to build trust.

She sent large sums over several months but stopped when asked for extra withdrawal fees—at which point the scammers vanished.

Police are now working with banks to freeze accounts, but recovering the money looks tough.

Cases like this—and similar scams targeting public figures in 2024—highlight how convincing and risky AI deepfakes have become for everyone online.