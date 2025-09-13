Telangana's senior Maoist leader Sujatha surrenders after 43 years underground
What's the story
Pothula Padmavathi, a senior leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), surrendered to the Telangana police on Saturday. She was also known by her aliases Kalpana, Mynakka, Mainabai, and Sujatha. The 62-year-old had been underground for 43 years and was a Central Committee Member (CCM) and Secretariat Member in the organization.
Background
Early life and joining Maoist movement
Sujatha, a native of Penchikalpadu village in Jogulamba Gadwal district, joined the Maoist movement in December 1982 while studying at Government Junior College, Gadwal. She was influenced by her cousins, who were involved in Marxist-Leninist ideology. In 1984, she married another senior Maoist leader, Mallojula Koteshwar Rao alias Kishanji. Kishanji was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in West Midnapore, West Bengal, on November 24, 2011.
Leadership
Key positions held by Sujatha in CPI (Maoist)
Over the years, Sujatha held several key positions within the CPI (Maoist). She was appointed Deputy Commander of Etapalli Dalam in 1988 and later became Commander of Devuri Dalam in 1996. In 2007, she was made a Secretariat Member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and took charge of Janathana Sarkar. By 2023, she was elevated to the Central Committee.
Surrender
Decision to leave the organization
In May 2025, Sujatha decided to leave the organization, citing health issues. She expressed her desire to live peacefully with her family and avail herself of rehabilitation benefits. She communicated her decision to the Central Committee through senior Maoist leader Pulluri Prasada Rao. The Telangana government has now provided her with a ₹25 lakh reward as part of its rehabilitation policy for surrendered cadres.
Reaction
Over 400 Maoists have surrendered in 2025
Telangana Director General of Police Jitender hailed Sujatha's surrender as a moral victory for the state's comprehensive policy against CPI (Maoist). Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also appealed to the remaining Maoists to join the path of development. So far in 2025, over 400 underground cadres have surrendered to the Telangana police, including several key members.