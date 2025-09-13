Telangana's senior Maoist leader Sujatha surrenders after 43 years underground

Pothula Padmavathi, a senior leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), surrendered to the Telangana police on Saturday. She was also known by her aliases Kalpana, Mynakka, Mainabai, and Sujatha. The 62-year-old had been underground for 43 years and was a Central Committee Member (CCM) and Secretariat Member in the organization.

Background Early life and joining Maoist movement Sujatha, a native of Penchikalpadu village in Jogulamba Gadwal district, joined the Maoist movement in December 1982 while studying at Government Junior College, Gadwal. She was influenced by her cousins, who were involved in Marxist-Leninist ideology. In 1984, she married another senior Maoist leader, Mallojula Koteshwar Rao alias Kishanji. Kishanji was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in West Midnapore, West Bengal, on November 24, 2011.

Leadership Key positions held by Sujatha in CPI (Maoist) Over the years, Sujatha held several key positions within the CPI (Maoist). She was appointed Deputy Commander of Etapalli Dalam in 1988 and later became Commander of Devuri Dalam in 1996. In 2007, she was made a Secretariat Member of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) and took charge of Janathana Sarkar. By 2023, she was elevated to the Central Committee.

Surrender Decision to leave the organization In May 2025, Sujatha decided to leave the organization, citing health issues. She expressed her desire to live peacefully with her family and avail herself of rehabilitation benefits. She communicated her decision to the Central Committee through senior Maoist leader Pulluri Prasada Rao. The Telangana government has now provided her with a ₹25 lakh reward as part of its rehabilitation policy for surrendered cadres.