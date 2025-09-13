Delhi to test artificial rain by October 15 India Sep 13, 2025

Delhi is getting ready to test artificial rain by October 15, hoping to fight back against depleting groundwater and air pollution.

The project, led by IIT-Kanpur's aerospace team, is just waiting on a final weather update from the IMD before locking in the date.

The trial was pushed from July because of the monsoon, but officials say they'll move ahead as soon as conditions are right.