Delhi to test artificial rain by October 15
Delhi is getting ready to test artificial rain by October 15, hoping to fight back against depleting groundwater and air pollution.
The project, led by IIT-Kanpur's aerospace team, is just waiting on a final weather update from the IMD before locking in the date.
The trial was pushed from July because of the monsoon, but officials say they'll move ahead as soon as conditions are right.
Aircraft will handle the cloud seeding
A Cessna 206-H aircraft—already cleared for the job—will handle the cloud seeding.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says everything will be done following strict safety and environmental rules.
The government wants close supervision throughout to give this experiment its best shot at success.