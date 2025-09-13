Next Article
Noida: Mother, son fall from 13th-floor apartment balcony
A heartbreaking accident happened in Noida on Saturday, where Sakshi Chawla (38) and her 12-year-old son Daksh fell from the balcony of their 13th-floor apartment.
According to police, Daksh, who was living with a mental illness, suddenly ran toward the balcony. His mother rushed after him to help, but both tragically fell.
Investigation underway to determine exact circumstances
The incident took place while Daksh's father was at home.
Authorities are now looking into exactly how things unfolded and have sent both bodies for postmortem examination.
Inspector Manoj Kumar Singh shared that police are working to piece together the sequence of events and understand how this tragedy occurred.