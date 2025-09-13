Maoist leader Sujatha, wanted for 100+ crimes, surrenders to police
After spending more than four decades underground, Pothula Padmavathi—better known as Sujatha and a senior leader of the banned CPI (Maoist)—surrendered to Telangana police this week.
At 62, she was one of the most wanted figures in the movement, leading major operations in Dandakaranya and heading the Maoists's parallel government.
With over 100 criminal cases and a ₹1 crore bounty, her surrender marks a big moment for law enforcement.
Sujatha's health issues prompted her decision to leave
Sujatha decided to leave the Maoist ranks earlier this year due to serious health issues.
The Telangana police chief called her surrender "a significant achievement" against insurgency and confirmed that the Telangana government's ₹25 lakh reward has been processed.
She'll now be eligible for rehabilitation support under government policies.
Over 400 Maoists have surrendered in Telangana this year
Sujatha isn't alone—over 400 Maoists have surrendered in Telangana just this year, including other senior leaders.
This wave suggests that the movement is losing ground as more members choose to come out of hiding and accept help from authorities.