Maoist leader Sujatha, wanted for 100+ crimes, surrenders to police India Sep 13, 2025

After spending more than four decades underground, Pothula Padmavathi—better known as Sujatha and a senior leader of the banned CPI (Maoist)—surrendered to Telangana police this week.

At 62, she was one of the most wanted figures in the movement, leading major operations in Dandakaranya and heading the Maoists's parallel government.

With over 100 criminal cases and a ₹1 crore bounty, her surrender marks a big moment for law enforcement.