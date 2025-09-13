Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS line: Sarai Kale Khan station to open soon

The project aims to increase public transport usage

The station isn't just huge—it's built for easy transfers between busses, the Metro's Pink Line, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Plus, you'll get to ride in speedy "Namo Bharat" trains that hit up to 160km/h.

The project aims to get more people using public transport (up from 37% to 63%), and there's a special focus on women's safety with dedicated coaches and female staff.

If you're tired of long commutes or care about safer travel options, this is one upgrade worth knowing about.