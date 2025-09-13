Cops caught taking bribes to protect drug peddlers, 11 suspended

Investigators found cops were in regular touch with drug dealers

Investigators discovered that the suspended cops were regularly in touch with drug dealers and even socialized with them, making it easier for illegal sales to happen.

The probe revealed they accepted protection money in exchange for looking the other way.

Since these sedatives aren't covered by India's main anti-drug law, cases are being filed under section 278 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that carries lighter penalties—even though the tablets can be harmful.

Both departmental and detailed probes are still ongoing.