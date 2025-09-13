SC dismisses sexual harassment case against VC, but with rider

The Supreme Court has dismissed a sexual harassment case against Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, Vice-Chancellor of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences. The court, however, directed that the judgment be included in Chakrabarti's resume. "In this view of the matter, we direct that the incidents of alleged sexual harassment on part of respondent no.1 may be forgiven but allowed to haunt the wrongdoer forever," said a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale.

Case dismissal Survivor filed complaint months after alleged harassment The court dismissed a petition filed by a faculty member against Chakrabarti. The bench observed that the survivor had filed her complaint on December 26, 2023, months after the alleged harassment in April. The Local Complaint Committee had rejected her complaint as "time-barred," noting she approached them beyond the prescribed six-month limit.

Allegations outlined Allegations of sexual harassment against Chakrabarti The faculty member alleged that Chakrabarti, who became VC in July 2019, called her to his office on September 8. He allegedly insisted she join him for dinner and touched her hand inappropriately. In October 2019, he allegedly demanded sexual favors and threatened her career if she declined his proposals. The judgment also mentioned an incident in April 2023 where Chakrabarti asked the faculty member to join him on a trip to a resort.

Career impact Promotion put on hold amid probes into allegations The faculty member's promotion was put on hold till April 2, 2022. She was later removed as Director of the Centre of Financial, Regulatory and Governance Studies on August 29, 2023. The removal came amid probes into allegations of misutilization of grants received from the University Grants Commission and the National Foundation of Corporate Governance.