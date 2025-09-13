Choose peace for your children's future, Modi tells Manipur groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all groups in Manipur to choose peace for the sake of their children's future. This was his first visit to the state after the 2023 ethnic violence that left over 200 dead and thousands displaced. Addressing a gathering in Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit districts, PM Modi laid foundation stones for development projects worth ₹7,000 crore.

Infrastructure focus PM Modi speaks on improving connectivity in Manipur During his speech, PM Modi emphasized major investments to improve road, rail, and air connectivity in Manipur. He said that since 2014, the government has increased budgets for roads and railways in the state. "In recent years, ₹3,700 crore has been spent on National Highways," he said. The Prime Minister also spoke about the ₹22,000-crore Jiribam-Imphal railway line project which will connect Manipur's capital with the national network.

Rehabilitation efforts ₹3,000 crore special package for Manipur PM Modi announced a special package of ₹3,000 crore for Manipur, which includes ₹500 crore for those displaced by the violence. He said the government is helping build 7,000 new houses for families who lost their homes during the ethnic clashes. "The Government of India is making every possible effort to bring life back on track in Manipur," he said.

Social initiatives Tribal development, women's empowerment initiatives The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of tribal development, announcing the launch of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) in Manipur. He spoke about women's empowerment initiatives, such as working women's hostels being built in the state. "Our government is committed to empowering the daughters of Manipur and making it a symbol of peace, prosperity, and progress," he said.