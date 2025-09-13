PM Modi launches Mizoram's 1st-ever railway line

New line opens up opportunities

This new line isn't just about trains—it's about opportunity.

Built through tough Himalayan terrain with 45 tunnels and 55 bridges (one taller than the Qutub Minar!) , it'll make travel faster for locals, help farmers send fresh produce to new markets using refrigerated coaches, and open up jobs and tourism.

Since 2014, railway funding in the Northeast has increased five times over, showing a real commitment to connecting people here with better markets.