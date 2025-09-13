PM Modi launches Mizoram's 1st-ever railway line
Mizoram is now officially on India's rail map! PM Modi launched the state's first-ever railway line—the Bairabi-Sairang stretch—which enables Mizoram's connection to the national rail network, allowing Rajdhani Express service to Delhi.
This is part of a bigger push to improve transport in the Northeast, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting that projects worth ₹77,000 crore are underway to transform the region.
New line opens up opportunities
This new line isn't just about trains—it's about opportunity.
Built through tough Himalayan terrain with 45 tunnels and 55 bridges (one taller than the Qutub Minar!) , it'll make travel faster for locals, help farmers send fresh produce to new markets using refrigerated coaches, and open up jobs and tourism.
Since 2014, railway funding in the Northeast has increased five times over, showing a real commitment to connecting people here with better markets.