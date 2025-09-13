Explainer: What is H3N2 flu, how to prevent it

H3N2 spreads super easily through coughs, sneezes, or even just talking. You can also catch it by touching surfaces and then your face. Symptoms usually show up within a few days and can include sudden fever, sore throat, muscle pain, headaches, tiredness—and in kids, sometimes vomiting.

How to protect yourself from the flu?

Getting the seasonal flu shot (which covers H3N2) is a key defense.

Regular handwashing and wiping down surfaces help too.

If symptoms stick around for a few days or get worse—especially if you're young, older, or have health issues—it's smart to see a doctor early.

Starting antiviral meds within 48 hours can lower your risk of complications or needing hospital care.