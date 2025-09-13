Odisha: 8 students injured after classmates put glue in eyes
Eight students at a hostel in Odisha's Kandhamal district ended up with eye injuries after some classmates put Fevikwik adhesive on their eyes while they slept.
The incident happened at Sebashram School, and the affected students were rushed to the hospital—one has been discharged, while seven are still under observation.
Thankfully, doctors say quick treatment helped avoid more serious harm.
Headmaster suspended, investigation launched
The district administration has suspended the school headmaster, Manoranjan Sahu, and launched an investigation to figure out how the glue got into the hostel and who was responsible.
Officials are also looking into staff involvement and what motivated this act.
After visiting the injured students, the Welfare Officer has promised a thorough inquiry.
The Collector has ordered a detailed probe into the matter.