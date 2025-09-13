US defense officials to visit India for $4bn Boeing deal
India and the US are about to seal a $4 billion agreement for six more P-8I maritime patrol planes, with American defense officials and Boeing visiting Delhi from September 16-19.
This move is set to give the Indian Navy a major upgrade in tracking ships and submarines across the Indian Ocean.
More jets to boost India's surveillance game
These extra jets will join India's current fleet of 12 P-8Is.
With more Chinese naval activity in the region, boosting surveillance is a big deal for national security.
Despite recent tensions, US-India defense ties remain strong
Even with recent US tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil imports, both countries are pushing ahead on defense cooperation.
The upcoming visit by top US officials shows how important this partnership has become.
India eyes MQ-9B drone deal to enhance maritime surveillance
Looking ahead, India also plans to add 31 MQ-9B drones by 2029 to keep an even closer watch over crucial sea routes—another sign of growing tech teamwork between India and the US.