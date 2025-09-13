Is Mahindra Thar-crashing-Delhi-showroom driver dead? Here's what we know

Pawar explained that the Thar suddenly sped up during the ritual and broke through the first-floor glass wall at Nirman Vihar, overturning. She clarified that she was driving and everyone—including her family and a showroom employee—got out safely.

Insurance coverage for damages will be a concern now

Clips of the accident quickly spread online, with some posts falsely claiming serious injuries or death. Pawar called out these fake reports as false videos to gain views and likes.

The incident also has people wondering whether insurance will cover all damages to both the car (worth nearly ₹27 lakh) and the showroom.