PM Modi announces ₹7,300cr in new projects for Manipur

Healthcare, education, and women's empowerment on the agenda

There's something for everyone: ₹105 crore will go toward better healthcare facilities, and schools across all districts are getting upgrades with a ₹134 crore investment.

For women, nine new working women's hostels are on the way with ₹142 crore set aside.

Rural connectivity and tourism get a lift with ₹102 crore, while sports fans can look forward to a new multipurpose stadium in Imphal.

All these moves are part of the government's plan to make life better—and more connected—for people across Manipur.