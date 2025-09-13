PM Modi announces ₹7,300cr in new projects for Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced over ₹7,300 crore in new projects for Manipur, aiming to level up the state's infrastructure and tech scene.
Major highlights include a massive ₹3,647 crore upgrade for roads and drainage systems, plus a ₹550 crore push to develop Manipur's tech sector.
Healthcare, education, and women's empowerment on the agenda
There's something for everyone: ₹105 crore will go toward better healthcare facilities, and schools across all districts are getting upgrades with a ₹134 crore investment.
For women, nine new working women's hostels are on the way with ₹142 crore set aside.
Rural connectivity and tourism get a lift with ₹102 crore, while sports fans can look forward to a new multipurpose stadium in Imphal.
All these moves are part of the government's plan to make life better—and more connected—for people across Manipur.