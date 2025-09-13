Ex-employee kills boss after being denied job back India Sep 13, 2025

A 45-year-old real estate businessman, Srikanth Reddy, was stabbed to death outside his Hyderabad office on Friday.

The main suspect is Dhanraj, a former employee who'd been let go for drinking at work and had repeatedly asked Reddy for his job back.

On the day of the attack, Dhanraj and an accomplice borrowed money from Reddy before allegedly stabbing him and fleeing the scene.