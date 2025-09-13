Ghaziabad man forced to show home valuables on video call India Sep 13, 2025

Recently, Mayank Mishra was abducted near IPEM College in Ghaziabad. The kidnappers held him at gunpoint and made him video call his family so they could point out valuables at home.

Using this info, the gang stole two gold chains, two gold coins, two silver coins, and ₹90,000 in cash.

Mishra was beaten and stabbed before being released after his brother handed over the valuables as instructed by the kidnappers.