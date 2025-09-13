Ghaziabad man forced to show home valuables on video call
Recently, Mayank Mishra was abducted near IPEM College in Ghaziabad. The kidnappers held him at gunpoint and made him video call his family so they could point out valuables at home.
Using this info, the gang stole two gold chains, two gold coins, two silver coins, and ₹90,000 in cash.
Mishra was beaten and stabbed before being released after his brother handed over the valuables as instructed by the kidnappers.
Police are working hard to catch the suspects
Mishra reported the crime at Vijay Nagar police station but there was a delay in filing an FIR.
Now, under ACP Kotwali Ritesh Tripathi's supervision, police have registered a case against three unidentified suspects.
Teams are checking CCTV footage to track them down.
The stolen items are worth about ₹10 lakh—police say they're working hard to catch those responsible soon.