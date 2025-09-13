Next Article
Mumbai: Kia Seltos crashes into shop; 3 people seriously injured
Early Saturday in Mumbai, a Kia Seltos sped through a barricade on LBS Marg, Ghatkopar, and crashed straight into a shop around 6:30am.
Three people were seriously injured in the chaos.
Man fled from scene; women detained
CCTV footage caught two women and a man getting out of the wrecked car—the man ran off while police detained the women.
Locals suspected they'd been drinking, and officers later found alcohol bottles inside the vehicle.
Police have filed a case and are still searching for the man who fled.