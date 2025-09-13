Next Article
Hyderabad: Woman murdered, robbed by recently hired domestic help
Hyderabad police have arrested the main suspect and his accomplices for the shocking murder of a 50-year-old woman in Kukatpally.
The lead accused, Harsha, 21 and recently hired at the victim's home, attacked her with help from accomplices using household items before fleeing with gold ornaments and about ₹1 lakh.
Suspects were traced to Jharkhand
Investigators pieced things together using CCTV footage and call records, eventually tracing the group all the way to Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Special teams caught them there—they'll be brought back to Hyderabad soon.
The crime happened on a Wednesday between 3pm and 4:30pm after committing it, the suspects even used the victim's shower before making their getaway.