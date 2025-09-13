Next Article
Rajasthan: School VP put on APO after parents assault
On Friday, a government school vice-principal in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, was allegedly assaulted by parents and locals.
The confrontation happened after students claimed he discouraged Hindu traditions like wearing a "choti" (hair knot) and drawing images of gods.
Ranveer Singh Indoria, the vice-principal, has now been put on Awaiting Posting Order (APO) while the matter is investigated.
Parents confronted Indoria over reports he told students
Parents confronted Indoria at school over reports that he told students gods don't exist and advised them not to visit temples or make deity pictures.
Things escalated quickly, leading to an alleged physical assault before police stepped in.
Authorities are looking into both the assault and Indoria's conduct with students.