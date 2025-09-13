Why Churachandpur, Imphal's Kangla Fort have taken center stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Manipur , with a special focus on Churachandpur and Imphal's Kangla Fort. This is his first major visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. The clashes have left over 250 dead and displaced more than 60,000 people across Manipur, leaving thousands of homes, churches, and temples destroyed.

Conflict ground 0 Churachandpur was epicenter of ethnic violence Churachandpur, a hill town with a majority Kuki-Zo population, was the epicenter of the ethnic violence. The start of the unrest correlated with a High Court order that allowed Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribes list. Fearing loss of land and resources, Kuki-Zo leaders opposed this move. Over 6,000 Meiteis fled Churachandpur amid escalating violence as Kukis asserted their identity by renaming the town "Lamka" in graffiti across offices and shops.

Development focus PM to lay foundation for development projects in Churachandpur During his visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore in Churachandpur. These projects will focus on infrastructure, health, and education initiatives. The Kuki-Zo Council has welcomed this visit as a historic occasion since no Prime Minister has visited the region in nearly four decades.