PM Modi to visit Manipur today, 1st since 2023 violence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Manipur today, marking his first trip since the state was hit by ethnic violence two years ago.
The conflict has left over 200 dead and thousands displaced.
His visit comes during President's rule and just days after a peace deal with Kuki militants.
Modi's visit amid ongoing tensions
Modi will stop at Churachandpur and Imphal—key areas for the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.
While the recent peace agreement is welcomed by many in the Kuki-Zo group, Meitei leaders strongly oppose it, fearing it could deepen divisions.
The two sides are pushing for very different solutions: Kukis want their own Union Territory for safety, while Meiteis call for action on illegal immigration and resettlement of those displaced.