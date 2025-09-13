IMD issues yellow alert for Chennai; rain expected September 18 India Sep 13, 2025

Chennai is in for a rainy stretch, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert through September 17.

After some heavy downpours causing waterlogging and traffic jams in low-lying spots, the city can expect mostly light to moderate rain this week.

Rain is expected to continue on September 18 and 19, though no weather warning is currently in place for September 18.