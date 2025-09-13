Next Article
IMD issues yellow alert for Chennai; rain expected September 18
Chennai is in for a rainy stretch, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert through September 17.
After some heavy downpours causing waterlogging and traffic jams in low-lying spots, the city can expect mostly light to moderate rain this week.
Rain is expected to continue on September 18 and 19, though no weather warning is currently in place for September 18.
Stay safe, plan ahead
Recent rains have already led to flooded streets and homes in some areas, making daily commutes tricky.
With more wet weather expected—plus daytime temperatures hovering around 34-36°C—it's smart to keep an eye on updates and plan ahead if you're heading out.
Stay safe and don't ignore those weather alerts!