Exxon invents new graphite that boosts EV range by 30%

ExxonMobil, the largest oil and gas company in the US , has announced a major breakthrough in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology. The company has developed a new form of synthetic graphite that could significantly improve battery performance. CEO Darren Woods called it a "revolutionary step change in battery performance" during his speech at the Energy Symposium at the University of Texas at Austin on Friday.

Technology impact New synthetic graphite extends battery life by 30% The new synthetic graphite is used in a battery's anode, the negative electrode that discharges electrons. "We've invented a new carbon molecule that will extend the life of the battery by 30%," Woods said at the symposium. This innovation could make EVs charge faster and travel longer on a single charge.

Company evolution Exxon's history with lithium-ion batteries Despite being criticized for its role in climate change and facing state lawsuits over allegedly misleading the public about fossil fuel risks, Exxon has long been researching and advancing fossil fuel alternatives. The company even invented the lithium-ion battery in the early 1970s. "We don't do wind and solar, we have no issues with wind and solar, but we don't have capability in that space," Woods said at the symposium.

Business strategy Exxon optimistic about EV batteries as long-term investment opportunity Exxon usually only pursues new projects if they are financially viable. In August, the company said it might delay a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia project due to limited customer interest. However, Exxon is optimistic about EV batteries as a long-term investment opportunity. Despite recent dips in US EV sales, the company expects demand to rise over time.