Flying taxi start-ups can now test some operations before certification

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a new pilot program to help electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) start-ups test some operations before they get full regulatory certification. The initiative comes as a major shift for these companies, which have been conducting limited test flights of their aircraft while seeking FAA approval. However, the program does come with certain limitations.

Application process Requirements for participation in the program To apply for this program, companies will have to partner with state, local, tribal, or territorial governments. The FAA plans to approve at least five projects under this initiative. These projects could involve short-range air taxis, longer-range fixed-wing flights, cargo hauling, and logistics for emergency or medical purpose,s as well as increasing automation safety.

Applicant criteria FAA's approach to advanced air mobility The FAA is looking for applicants who can deliver successful outcomes by working cooperatively with a range of entities. This approach is aimed at accelerating these projects while maintaining the high safety standards expected from the aviation industry. The agency believes that successful projects will provide valuable data and lessons learned to inform a broader regulatory framework supporting and overseeing the advanced air mobility (AAM) sector.