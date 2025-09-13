Suzuki Avenis Naruto Shippuden edition debuts in India: Check features

The scooter packs a 124.3cc engine

The Avenis packs a 124.3cc engine and comes loaded with features like a digital display, USB charging port, and roomy under-seat storage—handy for everyday rides.

It's available in three variants (including this Special Edition), and Suzuki is making it easier to own with finance options starting at 7.99% interest.

All in all, it's a fun mix of pop culture flair and practical design for anyone looking to ride with some extra style.