Suzuki Avenis Naruto Shippuden edition debuts in India: Check features
Suzuki just rolled out a special Naruto Shippuden edition of its Avenis scooter, revealed at the 'Mela! Mela! Anime Japan!!' festival in New Delhi on September 13, 2025.
Designed with bold anime graphics and colors, this collab is clearly aimed at young anime fans who want their rides to stand out.
The scooter packs a 124.3cc engine
The Avenis packs a 124.3cc engine and comes loaded with features like a digital display, USB charging port, and roomy under-seat storage—handy for everyday rides.
It's available in three variants (including this Special Edition), and Suzuki is making it easier to own with finance options starting at 7.99% interest.
All in all, it's a fun mix of pop culture flair and practical design for anyone looking to ride with some extra style.