Ram cancels plans for its first-ever electric pickup truck
What's the story
Stellantis has announced the discontinuation of its Ram 1500 REV electric truck. The decision comes in light of declining sales of heavy-duty electric trucks. However, the nameplate will be kept alive as Stellantis plans to rename its Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) Ramcharger pickup to Ram 1500 REV. This new vehicle is expected to set a new standard in the half-ton segment with its impressive range, towing capacity, and payload performance.
Launch postponement
Truck was supposed to go on sale in H1 2024
The Ram 1500 REV was unveiled at the 2023 New York Auto Show and was originally slated to launch last year as the company's first fully electric truck. However, Stellantis pushed it back to 2026. At the time, the automaker cited its gas-extended hybrid Ramcharger truck's launch as a priority, which has also been delayed. This comes after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigned amid falling sales and criticism over neglecting US brands and failing to introduce affordable models.
Market hurdles
Latest automaker to scale back EV plans
Both the Ramcharger and Rev were to be built on Stellantis's STLA Frame body-on-frame platform, which can accommodate electric, gas, hybrid, and hydrogen powertrains. The platform allows the Ramcharger gas-extended EV range to extend up to 1,110km on a full charge and tank. Stellantis is the latest automaker to scale back EV plans this year, following the federal government's removal of tax credits and other incentives meant to boost sales.