Ram cancels plans for its first-ever electric pickup truck

Launch postponement

Truck was supposed to go on sale in H1 2024

The Ram 1500 REV was unveiled at the 2023 New York Auto Show and was originally slated to launch last year as the company's first fully electric truck. However, Stellantis pushed it back to 2026. At the time, the automaker cited its gas-extended hybrid Ramcharger truck's launch as a priority, which has also been delayed. This comes after Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares resigned amid falling sales and criticism over neglecting US brands and failing to introduce affordable models.