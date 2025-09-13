Next Article
Honda recalls Africa Twin CRF1100L to fix wiring issue
Honda is recalling all Africa Twin CRF1100L motorcycles made from 2019 to 2025 because a wiring issue in the left handlebar could cut off your horn or mess with headlight controls.
The fix is free—just head to an authorized dealer, including BigWing Topline centers in India.
Repairs start January 2026, and dealers will reach out directly.
To check if your bike's on the list, just enter your VIN on Honda's website.