TVS Jupiter 110 Special Edition launched at ₹93,031

This edition runs on a 113.3cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine delivering 7.91hp and 9.2Nm of torque, plus an electric assist function that briefly boosts torque for quicker getaways. You also get a front disk brake, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting, and it's ready for the latest 2025 OBD-2B emission norms.

Competing with the Honda Activa Smart

With its price close to the Honda Activa Smart (₹95,567), this Jupiter targets riders who want something stylish yet practical in the premium scooter segment.

If you're after exclusive looks without giving up daily usability—and don't mind paying extra—it's definitely one to check out.