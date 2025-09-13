India needs 2L trained professionals for EV charging by 2030
India's EV charging scene is growing fast, but a new report from TERI and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) says there's a big gap in skilled workers.
By 2030, the country will need between 100,000 and 200,000 trained professionals to manage charging stations and meet government goals.
Need for skilled workers grows with EV chargers
Public EV charging points have jumped from just 25 in 2015 to nearly 30,000 by August 2025.
To match the rising number of electric vehicles, India needs to add around 400,000 new chargers every year this decade.
The problem? There aren't enough people with the right training—especially outside big cities—to install and maintain them.
Report warns of potential slowdown in India's EV transition
Technician jobs now demand skills in high-voltage systems, software, and safety protocols—but most Industrial Training Institutes haven't caught up.
The report warns that if these training gaps aren't closed soon, it could slow down India's EV revolution and limit job opportunities for young people looking to get into this field.