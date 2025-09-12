Honda's retro kei EV, N-One e, offers 250km range

The battery sits flat under the floor for extra cabin space, while a zippy motor makes city drives easy. Inside, you get digital gages, physical climate controls, and an optional 9-inch touchscreen on higher trims. Charging is flexible: about 4.5 hours on AC or half an hour with DC fast charging.

How does it stack up?

Compared to rivals like the Nissan Sakura (which offers around 180km range), the N-One e stands out with its bigger battery and quicker charging times.

For now though, it's only available in Japan—so global fans will have to wait!