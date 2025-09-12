Next Article
Shell's new fluid could make EV charging faster, more efficient
Shell just dropped a new thermal management fluid for electric cars, made with RML Group, and it could make charging way quicker—think 10% to 80% battery in under 10 minutes.
The secret? It helps batteries handle more heat safely, so they can take in more power without getting stressed out.
Shell says their fluid could play a role in achieving efficiency levels up to 10km per kWh in hypothetical scenarios—much higher than most current EVs.
If carmakers pick this up and it proves affordable and safe, we might see faster charging in EVs becoming more common.
With rivals like CATL also racing to speed things up, the future of EV charging is looking a lot brighter (and faster).