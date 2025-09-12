Rivian recalls 24,000 EVs due to potentially dangerous bug Auto Sep 12, 2025

Rivian is recalling over 24,000 of its electric vehicles in the US after finding a glitch in their Hands-Free Highway Assist feature.

The bug could cause the system to miss cars ahead, which ups the risk of accidents.

This recall affects certain 2025 R1S and R1T models that are still running older software, according to US safety officials.