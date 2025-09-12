Next Article
Rivian recalls 24,000 EVs due to potentially dangerous bug
Rivian is recalling over 24,000 of its electric vehicles in the US after finding a glitch in their Hands-Free Highway Assist feature.
The bug could cause the system to miss cars ahead, which ups the risk of accidents.
This recall affects certain 2025 R1S and R1T models that are still running older software, according to US safety officials.
Rivian has already pushed out fix
To fix things, Rivian has already pushed out a free software update wirelessly—so no trip to the service center needed.
Owners will get official recall notices by November 4, 2025.
Even with cool driver-assist features, Rivian reminds everyone to keep their eyes on the road for now. Looking forward, they're aiming for an "eyes-off" self-driving system as soon as 2026.