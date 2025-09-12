Next Article
Mercedes says no to BMW engine partnership
Mercedes-Benz just cleared the air: they're not teaming up with BMW for engines anytime soon.
Markus Schaefer, the brand's CTO, said there are no plans to use BMW engines in Mercedes cars, despite recent buzz about a possible deal to help with costs and new emissions rules.
Instead, Mercedes is sticking with its own engine tech.
Mercedes doubles down on in-house engine strategy
Mercedes is all-in on its FAME (Family of Modular Engines) platform—think everything from four- to 12-cylinder engines that meet tough global emissions standards.
Schaefer also teased a new high-performance V-8 coming soon and confirmed that those iconic V-12s aren't going anywhere.
The goal? Keep that "Made in Stuttgart" vibe strong as they balance electric models like the GLC with classic combustion engines.