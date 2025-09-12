2026 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX4 breaks cover with 10-year warranty
Yamaha just dropped its refreshed UTV lineup for 2026, headlined by the Wolverine RMAX4 1000.
This beast packs a 999cc twin engine, belt-drive CVT, and can tow up to 907kg or carry 272kg—making it ready for both work and fun.
Yamaha is backing it with a rare 10-year warranty, so you're set for the long haul.
Wolverine X2 joins the lineup, YXZ model gets retired
The RMAX4 now comes with Yamaha's On-Command 4WD system for easy switching between drive modes based on terrain, plus the comfort of a full-size cabin and lots of storage.
The new Wolverine X2 1000 borrows the bigger motor and interior refinements from the RMAX, while the Viking model remains tough enough to haul three people or tow up to 680kg.
One bittersweet note: Yamaha is retiring its unique YXZ1000R in 2025 as it shifts focus toward more versatile utility rides.