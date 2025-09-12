2026 Yamaha Wolverine RMAX4 breaks cover with 10-year warranty

Wolverine X2 joins the lineup, YXZ model gets retired

The RMAX4 now comes with Yamaha's On-Command 4WD system for easy switching between drive modes based on terrain, plus the comfort of a full-size cabin and lots of storage.

The new Wolverine X2 1000 borrows the bigger motor and interior refinements from the RMAX, while the Viking model remains tough enough to haul three people or tow up to 680kg.

One bittersweet note: Yamaha is retiring its unique YXZ1000R in 2025 as it shifts focus toward more versatile utility rides.