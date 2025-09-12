Triumph's all-new TF-C range is here: Check features and specs

Both bikes come with KYB suspension and Brembo brakes

The TF 250-C gets a 250cc engine with 46.7hp, while the beefier TF 450-C packs a 450cc engine at 61.6hp.

Both come with high-end KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, selectable engine maps, and traction control—so they're ready for whatever the trail throws at you.

Lightweight frames, ProTaper Evo handlebars, and Dunlop Geomax tires round out Triumph's fresh take on off-road tech.