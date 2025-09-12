Next Article
Triumph's all-new TF-C range is here: Check features and specs
Triumph, usually known for its street and adventure bikes, is jumping into the off-road scene with the all-new TF 250-C and TF 450-C.
These bikes are built for cross-country racing—think long rides over wild terrain—and show Triumph's push to make a mark beyond just rallies.
Both bikes come with KYB suspension and Brembo brakes
The TF 250-C gets a 250cc engine with 46.7hp, while the beefier TF 450-C packs a 450cc engine at 61.6hp.
Both come with high-end KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, selectable engine maps, and traction control—so they're ready for whatever the trail throws at you.
Lightweight frames, ProTaper Evo handlebars, and Dunlop Geomax tires round out Triumph's fresh take on off-road tech.